In addition to the complete spoiler match and segment listing for tonight’s WWE RAW, featured below are some more backstage notes and spoilers for the show.

– Rod Zapata has the referee assignment for the world title match

– Shawn Bennett has the referee assignment for the women’s world title match

– Akira Tozawa vs. Bronson Reed is scheduled for the Main Event tapings

– Johnny Gargano vs. Ivar is scheduled for the Main Event tapings

– Tommaso Ciampa, Maxxine Dupri and Valhalla are in the building

– CM Punk is backstage

– Nick Khan was with The Rock in Pasadena at College Gameday today.

– We’ve not heard of Andrade being seen backstage

– The world title match is set for three segments

– The women’s world title match is set for two segments

– All other matches are set for two segments.

Make sure to join us here tonight for live WWE Monday Night RAW results coverage from San Diego, CA.