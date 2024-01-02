WWE returns to the Pachanga Arena in San Diego, CA. this evening for their annual WWE Day 1 episode of Monday Night RAW.

In addition to the advertised matches and segments for tonight’s three-hour WWE on USA Network program, Fightful Select is reporting the following items are scheduled for the show:

– Becky Lynch vs. Nia Jax

– Cody Rhodes promo

– Jey Uso & Kofi Kingston vs. Imperium

– Judgment Day on Miz TV

– Awesome Truth vs. Judgment Day (Dom & JD)

– Women’s World Title: Rhea Ripley vs. Ivy Nile

– Former WWE Champion In Ring promo

– Tegan Nox & Natalya vs. Shayna Baszler & Zoey Stark

– World Title: Seth Rollins vs. Drew McIntyre

