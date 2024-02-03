– WWE SmackDown General Manager Nick Aldis is still producing dark matches at the weekly Friday night blue brand shows in addition to his on-screen duties.

– The company was said to be happy with the amount of buzz drawn by the new “Love & WWE” Hulu documentary series starring Bianca Belair and Montez Ford. As noted, the first season of the new docu-series dropped on Hulu on Friday.

– As noted in the run down of the match and segment producers on Friday’s episode of WWE SmackDown, Michael Hayes is back to producing segments by himself for the first time in many weeks. In previous weeks, Hayes had co-producers for the segments, usually involving The Bloodline.

– Humberto Carrillo seems to have a new name. The Legado Del Fantasma member along with Santos Escobar, Angel Garza and Elektra Lopez, was referred to as “Berto” on the internal run sheet for this week’s WWE SmackDown. His name has also been changed to “Berto” on the official WWE site as well.

– Speaking of Elektra Lopez, the former WWE NXT Superstar has officially moved up to the WWE SmackDown roster as part of Legado Del Fantasma.

(H/T: Fightful Select)