The following producers worked the following matches on this week’s episode of the weekly two-hour WWE on FOX blue brand show, which aired live on Friday, February 2, 2024 from Legacy Arena in Birmingham, Alabama.

WWE SMACKDOWN PRODUCERS FOR MATCHES ON 2/2/2024

* Logan Paul promo: Shane Helms

* Kevin Owens vs. Austin Theory: Shane Helms

* Fatal Four Way Tag Qualifier: Abyss

* Bayley & Damage CTRL promo: TJ Wilson

* The Final Testament vs. The Pride: Jason Jordan

* Michin vs. Tiffany Stratton: TJ Wilson

* Roman Reigns promo: Michael Hayes

* Roman Reigns & Cody Rhodes face-to-face: Michael Hayes

* Dark Match: Cedric Alexander vs. Odyssey Jones: Nick Aldis

* Dark Match: Shayna Baszler vs. Rhea Ripley vs. Nia Jax: Jason Jordan

* Dark Match: Sami Zayn vs. Drew McIntyre: Jason Jordan

(H/T: Fightful Select)