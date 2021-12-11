Fightful Select has released a new update regarding certain ROH talents and their deals with the promotion ahead of tonight’s Final Battle “End of an Era” pay per view. Highlights are below.

-Ring announcer Bobby Cruise told the publication that his deal runs through the end of the year. He also mentioned that he hasn’t heard anything concrete about ROH’s future.

-Chelsea Green, who has been showing up everywhere since her WWE release, is on a per-date deal with ROH.

-Fan favorite Danhausen confirmed with the publication that his deal runs through the end of the year. He’s been dealing with an ankle injury and will not be competing at tonight’s Final Battle, but will be traveling to be with the crew backstage.

-Head play-by-play commentator Ian Riccaboni has a deal through March 31st, 2022. He tells Fightful that he wants to call Supercard of Honor and be with the promotion for their planned restart. However, he also has a tryout for another wrestling company in January, which ROH was fine with.

-ROH has also been filming content for a Christmas episode of ROH Television.