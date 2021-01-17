The WWE Network will be airing a new documentary on the life and career of the late Pat Patterson on January 24th.

The working title for the project is “Pat Patterson Documentary.” Courtesy of WWE Network News, here is the synopsis:

“Pat Patterson and those who knew him best look back at his unlikely path to the top of sports-entertainment. From growing up a poor kid in Montreal, to finding fame in San Francisco and New York City and working side-by-side with Vince McMahon, Pat became the celebrated creative force behind some of the greatest moments and matches in WWE history.”

Patterson passed away last month at the age of 79.