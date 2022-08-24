As previously reported AEW had a presence at this week’s GameCon in Germany, where their anticipated Fight Forever console game was one of the featured titles on display. Company stars Evil Uno and Colt Cabana went live on Twitch from the convention to show off some additional gameplay footage from Fight Forever, as well as reveal some new features that the game will have. This included:

-A career mode that was described as “deep.” Players will be able to go “on the road” in this mode, with a manager selection available as well.

-Kicking out of a pin attempt or escaping a finisher will be done through button mashing.

-There are up to 40 usable weapons that can be found under the ring and used in the game.

-Blood will be included as the game rating is 16+.

-It will be possible to do mix-gender matches.

-A big part for the game will be online gameplay.

-Original music from company star Max Caster will be featured.

-Players can modify characters, entrances, ring attire, and arenas.

Check out the footage below, which will see a full Adam Cole vs. Kenny Omega matchup.