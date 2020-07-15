More Guests Announced for Two-Hour Special Edition of WWE’s The Bump

WWE’s The Bump on Wednesday morning will now be a two-hour special episode.

As noted, this week’s episode at 10am ET on all WWE digital platforms will celebrate the 5th anniversary of the Women’s Revolution in WWE. WWE Chief Brand Officer Stephanie McMahon and WWE Hall of Famer Beth Phoenix were previously announced as guests.

WWE has just announced the following guests who will also appear during tomorrow’s show:

* WWE Hall of Famers The Bella Twins

* Charlotte Flair

* Naomi

Stay tuned for news from tomorrow’s show.

