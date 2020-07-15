Kevin Owens on Talking with Vince McMahon About Returning to WWE NXT

Kevin Owens recently spoke with Brent Brookhouse of CBS Sports and addressed rumors that he might be headed back to the WWE NXT brand.

Owens said he was excited to be called up to the main roster from NXT a few years back but it was bittersweet as he didn’t spend much time there. Owens is hopeful for a trip back to the black & yellow brand. He revealed that he even talked with WWE Chairman Vince McMahon about another stint in NXT, and how he’s been vocal about wanting to return to the brand and help out. While the decision was made to keep Owens on RAW or SmackDown, he’s still interested in going back.

“I think Triple H touched on it in the past in some interviews,” Owens said. “For a while there, it looked like I was going to head back to NXT. I had even discussed it with Vince McMahon and stuff like that. I was excited about it. I don’t know if it would have been a long or short term thing.

“I’ve been vocal about wanting to go back there because I’d love to help make it grow even more and help make it as big as it can get and make it so we have three brands people know about. I would love for people to be just as aware of NXT as they are about Raw and SmackDown. I would have loved to be a part of that, but some decisions were made that I had to stay put on Raw and SmackDown. That’s fine, but I would love the chance to go back.”

Owens continued and said a NXT return sometimes comes up in his talks with Triple H.

“I talk to Triple H pretty regularly and we bring it up once in a while. It’s just about timing,” Owens said of a NXT return. “There’s a lot of opportunities. The landscape of WWE is changing quite a bit through this situation and I think it’s going to keep evolving.

“The ideal scenario for me would be for NXT to be viewed as a third brand, and if it’s not already, it’s pretty close. I’d love to be a part of anything. I love to contribute to SmackDown, to Raw, to NXT. I just want to go where I’m needed and try to make a difference.”

Owen signed with WWE in August 2014 and would make his NXT debut at “Takeover: R Evolution” on December 11 of that year, defeating CJ Parker. Owens would go on to become NXT Champion for the first time by defeating then-champion Sami Zayn at “Takeover: Rival” on February 11, 2015. He was sent to the main roster in the summer of 2015, shortly after losing the NXT Title to Finn Balor. Owens made a surprise return to NXT at “Takeover: WarGames” in November of last year, teaming with Tommaso Ciampa, Dominik Dijakovic and current NXT Champion & NXT North American Champion Keith Lee to defeat The Undisputed Era in the WarGames main event.

Owens is currently working the RAW brand and could be feuding with Seth Rollins again. You can click here for the latest backstage report on Owens, which includes news on his upcoming push.

