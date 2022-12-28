Several matches and segments have been announced for the first WWE NXT episode of 2023.

Grayson Waller has announced a very special edition of The Grayson Waller Effect for next week’s show as he welcomes NXT Champion Bron Breakker as the guest. The two Superstars will sign the contract to make their title match official for NXT New Year’s Evil on January 10.

This week’s NXT featured a backstage segment with Breakker, who wanted payback for hitting the steel plate hidden in Waller’s jacket on last week’s show. Waller was not there tonight, but he checked in with a message from Australia, taunting Breakker and promising to win the NXT Title at New Year’s Evil. Breakker said he’s not in the mood for games.

Charlie Dempsey vs. Hank Walker has also been announced for next Tuesday night.

This week’s NXT featured The 2022 Drew Gulak Invitational, hosted by Gulak in the ring with three up & coming wrestlers. Walker looked on as the observer, invited by Gulak. Dempsey interrupted at the end of the Invitational, and said he will give Gulak a run for his money if he wants to step up to a real pro wrestler. Walker got in between the two to prevent a fight, while Dempsey promised to make an example of Gulak’s students next week. Gulak said his students will be ready, but WWE later announced Dempsey vs. Walker.

Carmelo Hayes and Trick Williams will be in singles action next week. Hayes is set to go up against Apollo Crews, while Trick is scheduled to face Axiom.

Tonight’s NXT featured a backstage segment with Trick and Carmelo looking ahead to making it 2-0 next week to kick off the new year. Hayes said 2023 is the year he becomes NXT Champion, but first he has to take care of the one man standing in his way – Crews. Hayes said Crews has two options – to move out of his way, or be moved. Trick knocked Axiom and said while he can fly and wrestle, he can’t beat Trick. Trick joked that he will use his size 15 boot to send Axiom to Comic-Con. Trick and Axiom had words a few weeks back, but then Trick decked Axiom last week to help Hayes defeat him in singles action. Axiom delivered a dive to Trick after the match.

Below is the updated line-up for next Tuesday’s NXT episode, along with a few related clips from this week:

* The go-home build for New Year’s Evil

* Alba Fyre vs. Isla Dawn in the first-ever Extreme Resolution match

* Trick Williams vs. Axiom

* Carmelo Hayes vs. Apollo Crews

* Charlie Dempsey vs. Hank Walker

* The Grayson Waller Effect with NXT Champion Bron Breakker and Grayson Waller signing their contracts for the New Year’s Evil title match

