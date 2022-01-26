New Japan Pro Wrestling has announced four more matchups for the NJPW STRONG Rivals tapings, which takes place on February 17th from the Vermont in Los Angeles, California. Check out the updated lineup below.

-Rocky Romero versus Black Tiger

-Daniel Garcia versus Yuya Uemura

-Kevin Blackwood versus Ariya Daivari

-Kevin Knight versus Hikuleo

-JONAH/Bad Dude Tito versus FinJuice

-Jay White open challenge

-Christopher Daniels versus Gabriel Kidd

-Ren Narita versus Buddy Matthews