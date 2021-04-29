AEW has announced several more matchups for next week’s edition of Dynamite on TNT, which will be the promotion’s Blood and Guts special featuring the marquee matchup between the Pinnacle and the Inner Circle. Check it out below.

-Cody Rhodes versus QT Marshall

-Britt Baker in action

-Kenny Omega/Michael Nakazawa versus Jon Moxley/Eddie Kingston

-SCU versus Jurassic Express versus The Acclaimed versus Varsity Blondes

-The Pinnacle versus The Inner Circle Blood and Guts