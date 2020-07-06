More Positive Coronavirus Tests In WWE Revealed

The COVID-19 outbreak in WWE reportedly continues.
After the positive coronavirus tests from within WWE came out last month, Pro Wrestling Sheet now reports that more people in the company who were working tapings at the WWE Performance Center in Orlando have tested positive for the virus.
It was said that additional WWE employees tested positive for COVID-19 last week during the most recent testing before WWE TV tapings.
After the outbreak last month WWE started testing ahead of each set of TV tapings. This new report notes that there have been at least 30 people in total at the Performance Center who have tested positive over the past 3 weeks. This includes in-ring talent and other behind-the-scenes staff.
WWE has reportedly administered almost 1,500 coronavirus tests since they started in late June.
Besides increased safety measures and COVID-19 testing, WWE recently issued a mask mandate and will be fining employees $500 for not wearing a mask. The second offense of not wearing a mask while at TV tapings, unless performing in front of the camera, will result in a fine of $1,000.
There’s still no word yet on who has tested positive past the few who went public on social media – producers Jamie Noble and Adam Pearce, and on-air talents Kayla Braxton and Renee Young.
Stay tuned for updates on the COVID-19 outbreak in WWE.
