WWE World is the place to be during WrestleMania XL Week.

In addition to the many WWE Superstar appearances, live episodes of The Pat McAfee, WWE 2K video game tournaments and other events and activities scheduled for WWE World, another live special has been announced.

This week, a press release was issued to officially announce Busted Open Radio on SiriusXM with Bully Ray, Tommy Dreamer, Mark Henry and Dave LeGreca will be hosted live in front of the public at WWE World from April 4 – April 8.

Check out the complete announcement with all of the details below.