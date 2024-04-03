This week’s episode of WWE NXT Level Up is in the can.

Prior to the WWE NXT Stand & Deliver 2024 “go-home” episode of WWE NXT on USA Network show from the Capitol Wrestling Center in Orlando, FL. on Tuesday night, WWE taped matches for this week’s episode of WWE NXT Level Up.

Featured below, courtesy of PWInsider.com, are complete taping results from the show.

WWE NXT LEVEL UP SPOILERS (Taped On 4/1 For 4/5) * Dante Chen def. Drake Morreaux with a Double Palm strike.



* Tatum Paxley def. Brinley Reece with the Psycho Trap Match.



* O.T.M. (SCRYPTS, Bronco Nima and Lucien Price) def. Je’Von Evans, Tyriek Igwe and Tyson DuPont. Jaida Parker caused a distraction on Tyson allowing Nima and Price to hit their finisher (Suplex lift by Bronco dropped into a spinebuster by Price) on Tyson.

From there, things switched over to the live WWE NXT on USA Network television broadcast. Check out our complete WWE NXT Results 4/2/24.

WWE NXT Level Up airs every Friday on Peacock and Hulu.