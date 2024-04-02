WWE NXT Results 4/2/24

The WWE Performance Center

Winter Park, Florida

You can follow me on Twitter @TheHootsPodcast

Commentators: (Vic Joseph & Booker T)

Ring Announcer: Alicia Taylor

Transcription by Josh Lopez

First Match: The Good Brothers vs. The LWO vs. Axiom & Nathan Frazer In A Triple Threat Match

Nathan Frazer and Cruz Del Toro attacks The Good Brothers with Stereo Suicide Dives before the bell rings. Gallows drops Axiom with The Big Boot. Gallows with a running back elbow smash to Wilde. Gallows uppercuts Axiom. Gallows tags in Anderson. Double Irish Whip. Axiom kicks Gallows in the chest. Axiom dropkicks Gallows to the floor. Wilde dropkicks Anderson. Axiom with an inside cradle for a one count. Wilde avoids The Roundhouse Kick. Wilde rolls Axiom over for a one count. Wilde drives his knee into the midsection of Axiom. Wilde with a forearm smash. Assisted Hurricanrana. Wilde kicks Axiom in the gut. Axiom with The Standing Spanish Fly for a two count. Axiom tags in Frazer. Frazer dives over Anderson. Anderson blocks the side thrust kick. Frazer with a Spinning Enzuigiri. Frazer ducks a clothesline from Anderson. Frazer with a Scorpion Death Drop/DDT Combination for a two count. Wilde avoids The Phoenix Splash. Wilde with The Inverted Atomic Drop. Wilde kicks Frazer in the jaw. Wilde with a JawBreaker for a two count. Wilde bodyslams Frazer. Wilde stomps on Frazer’s face. Wilde tags in Toro. Axiom with The Apron Enzuigiri.

Wilde and Axiom are trading back and forth shots. The Good Brothers denies The Tower Of Doom. Anderson launches Frazer over the top rope. Axiom rocks Anderson with a forearm smash. Gallows uppercuts Axiom. The LWO with a Double Missile Dropkick. Wilde with The Tornillo to the outside. Toro rolls Frazer back into the ring. Toro hooks the outside leg for a two count. Toro whips Frazer across the ring. Toro dropkicks Frazer for a two count. Toro drags Frazer to the corner. Wilde tags himself in. Double Irish Whip. Double Elbow Knockdown. Assisted Handspring Splash. Toro with The Springboard MoonSault. Wilde goes into the cover for a two count. Anderson kicks Wilde in the chest. Anderson stomps on Frazer’s back. Anderson dumps Wilde out of the ring. Anderson bodyslams Frazer. Anderson poses for the crowd. Anderson tags in Gallows. Gallows kicks Frazer in the gut. Gallows HeadButts Frazer. Gallows knocks Wilde off the ring apron. Gallows with a Running Boot for a two count. Gallows transitions into a ground and pound attack. Gallows sends Frazer to the corner. Gallows uppercuts Frazer. Gallows tags in Anderson. Anderson uppercuts Frazer. Gallows with a straight right hand. Frazer showcases his speed and agility. Frazer with a Step Up Enzuigiri. Frazer tags in Axiom. Axiom unloads a flurry of chops. Axiom dropkicks Wilde to the floor. Axiom ducks a clothesline from Anderson. Axiom with a forearm smash. Axiom with a Springboard Headscissors/Arm-Drag Takeover Combination. Axiom follows that with a Running Enzuigiri to Wilde. Axiom with forearm shivers. Wilde ascends to the top turnbuckle.

Axiom with a Step Up Enzuigiri. Axiom with The Avalanche Spanish Fly for a two count. Frog Splash Party. Anderson goes for a PowerBomb, but Axiom counters with a Hurricanrana into the steel ring post. Frazer kicks Gallows in the face. Frazer goes for a Springboard Crossbody Block, but Gallows counters with The Big Boot. Gallows uppercuts Axiom in mid-air. Gallows kicks Toro in the gut. Gallows launches Toro over the top rope. Gallows whips Wilde across the ring. Wilde kicks Gallows in the face. Double SuperKick to Gallows. Wilde nails Gallows with The Springboard DDT for a two count. Wilde tags in Toro. Axiom SuperKicks Toro off the apron. Frazer with a Cannonball Senton off the top turnbuckle. Axiom with The Trust Fall. Anderson follows that with The SomerSault Plancha. Toro lands The Tornillo. Toro rolls Anderson back into the ring. Toro with The Springboard Missile Dropkick. Toro goes for The 450 Splash, but Anderson ducks out of the way. The Good Brothers hits The Magic Killer. Stereo SuperKicks. Lariat Exchange. Axiom with The Suicide Dive. Frazer connects with The 450 Splash to pickup the victory. After the match, Axiom and Frazer had an interview with Kelly Kincaid. They are ready to take down The Wolf Dogs at NXT Stand & Deliver.

Winner: Axiom & Nathan Frazer via Pinfall

– Ilja Dragunov is not nervous about tonight’s dinner with Tony D’Angelo. Dragunov finds a boot on his car. The Don’s henchman tells Dragunov to pay his parking tickets. The Don has arranged special car service for Dragunov ahead of the dinner.

Lexis King Promo

Man, it’s a shame, isn’t it? It’s a brutal business. You know, not everyone is cut out for it, but then again not everyone is the king. Mr. Stone knows all too well about that. Same thing for Von Wagner, which baffles me that Von wants another shot at the king. What did you say, Von? You’re going to take care of me? Well, let me tell you something, dummy. You can’t even take care of yourself. And that’s what Mr. Stone has been trying to do for you for over a year now. He’s been trying to guide you in the right direction. Von, you couldn’t put one foot in front of the other if it wasn’t for Mr. Stone, so what makes you think in his absence that you can hang with The King? Because you can’t, and it’s going to be the same old song and dance, and everyone is going to be happy when they look up and see The King’s hand raised up in victory.

Second Match: Jacy Jayne w/Jazmyn Nyx, Kiana James and Izzi Dame vs. Fallon Henley w/Thea Hail & Kelani Jordan

Collar and Elbow Tie Up. Jayne backs Henley into the ropes. Both ladies are fighting for leverage. Jayne tugs on Henley’s hair. Standing Switch Exchange. Jayne decks Henley with a back elbow smash. Short-Arm Reversal by Henley. Henley with a back elbow smash of her own. Henley ducks a clothesline from Jayne. Henley sweeps out the legs of Jayne. Henley with a diving sidekick for a one count. Henley sends Jayne to the corner. Henley with a running back elbow smash. Henley gets distracted by James. Jayne attacks Henley from behind. Jayne with a Baseball Slide Dropkick. Jayne transitions into a ground and pound attack. Jordan is trying to calm down Hail. Jayne rolls Henley back into the ring.

Jayne with a Running NeckBreaker for a two count. Jayne repeatedly slams Henley’s head on the middle turnbuckle pad. Jayne whips Henley across the ring. Henley with The Sunset Flip for a one count. Jayne scores the elbow knockdown. Jayne with clubbing blows to Henley’s chest. Jayne applies a rear chin lock. Jayne sends Henley to the corner. Henley kicks Jayne in the face. Henley with a straight right hand. Henley HeadButts Jayne. Henley delivers her combination offense. James continues to run interference. Hail lands The Suicide Dive. Henley drops Jayne with a Face Plant. All hell starts breaking loose at ringside. The referee is losing control of this match. Jayne connects with a Running Pump Knee Strike to pickup the victory.

Winner: Jacy Jayne via Pinfall

– AVA informs us that there will be a 6-Woman Tag Team Match at NXT Stand & Deliver pitting Thea Hail, Fallon Henley and Kelani Jordan against Jacy Jayne, Kiana James and Izzi Dame.

– Josh Briggs Vignette.

Third Match: Lexis King vs. Von Wagner

Wagner attacks King before the bell rings. Wagner with a double leg takedown. Wagner transitions into a ground and pound attack. Wagner with a straight right hand. Wagner clotheslines King over the top rope. Wagner tosses King around the ringside area. Wagner rolls King back into the ring. Wagner drives his knee into the midsection of King. Wagner slams King’s head on two turnbuckle pads. Wagner with a Big Biel Throw. Wagner repeatedly stomps on King’s chest. King kicks Wagner in the face. Wagner catches King in mid-air. Wagner with The Fallaway Slam. Wagner with a straight right hand. Wagner sends King to the corner. King drives Wagner shoulder first into the steel ring post. King with a Pump Knee Strike. King is putting the boots to Wagner. King with two elbow drops for a one count. King talks smack to Wagner. King with clubbing blows to Wagner’s back.

King is choking Wagner with his boot. King argues with the referee. Wagner kicks King in the gut. Chop Exchange. Wagner reverses out of the irish whip from King. King with a NeckBreaker for a two count. King hammers down on Wagner’s chest. King applies a rear chin lock. Wagner gets back to a vertical base. Wagner backs King into the turnbuckles. King applies The Sleeper Hold. King SuperKicks Wagner. King thrust kicks the left knee of Wagner. King goes for The Drive By, but Wagner counters with The Powerslam. Wagner with two haymakers. Wagner whips King across the ring. King kicks Wagner in the chest. Wagner drops King with The Big Boot. Wagner with The Double Underhook Slam. Wagner blocks a boot from King. Wagner Chokeslams King on the ring apron. Wagner is fired up. Wagner clears the announce table. Wagner goes for a PowerBomb, but King counters with a DDT on the floor. Wagner gets back in the ring at the count of nine. King connects with The Coronation to pickup the victory.

Winner: Lexis King via Pinfall

– Roxanne Perez tells Karmen Petrovic to not take advice from Natalya.

– We see Arianna Grace talking to Wren Sinclair in the locker room. Grace is looking for Gigi Dolin, but she’s nowhere to be found. Wren says that Gigi looks great the way she is. Isn’t pageants about being true to who you are and not about fitting someone’s image? Grace is baffled by Wren accusing her of trying to sabotage Gigi’s career. Those are fighting to words according to Grace.

Fourth Match: Lola Vice vs. Karmen Petrovic w/Natalya

STILL TO COME

– Blair Davenport vs. Sol Ruca

– The Supernova Sessions With Special Guest: Roxanne Perez & Lyra Valkyria

– Oba Femi vs. Joe Gacy

– Ilja Dragunov & Tony D’Angelo Segment

– Carmelo Hayes & Trick Williams Segment

Checkout Episode 406 of The Hoots Podcast