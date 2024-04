An update on AEW star Ortiz.

The former Inner Circle member revealed on Isiah Kassidy’s blog that he had torn his pectoral muscle and would require surgery. PW Insider reports today that Ortiz’s surgery was successful and he’s now in recovery.

Torn pec’s are tricky things. Cody Rhodes was out for seven months was he suffered the injury back in 2022. We will keep you updated on Ortiz’s condition and let you know when he might be able to return to the ring.