Baron Corbin and Bron Breakker get their opponents for NXT Stand & Deliver.
The current reigning tag team champions will defend the gold against Axiom & Nathan Frazier, who won the #1 contender’s matchup on this evening’s edition of NXT on USA.
UPDATED LINEUP FOR STAND & DELIVER:
-Ilja Dragunov vs. Tony D’Angelo for the NXT Championship
-Carmelo Hayes vs. Trick Williams
-Roxanne Perez vs. Lyra Valkyria for the NXT Women’s Championship
-Oba Femi vs. Dijak vs. Josh Briggs for the NXT North American Championship
-Baron Corbin & Bron Breakker vs. Axiom & Nathan Frazier for the NXT Tag Team Championship