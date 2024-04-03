Baron Corbin and Bron Breakker get their opponents for NXT Stand & Deliver.

The current reigning tag team champions will defend the gold against Axiom & Nathan Frazier, who won the #1 contender’s matchup on this evening’s edition of NXT on USA.

UPDATED LINEUP FOR STAND & DELIVER:

-Ilja Dragunov vs. Tony D’Angelo for the NXT Championship

-Carmelo Hayes vs. Trick Williams

-Roxanne Perez vs. Lyra Valkyria for the NXT Women’s Championship

-Oba Femi vs. Dijak vs. Josh Briggs for the NXT North American Championship

-Baron Corbin & Bron Breakker vs. Axiom & Nathan Frazier for the NXT Tag Team Championship