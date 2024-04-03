Tonight’s NXT took place from the WWE Performance Center in Orlando, Florida and was broadcast on the USA Network. Here are the big news items from the show.

-Axiom and Nathan Frazier won the #1 contender’s tag team matchup that opened the show. The duo will challenge Baron Corbin and Bron Breakker for the NXT tag team titles at Stand & Deliver this Saturday.

-A six-women tag team matchup has been added to Stand & Deliver. Thea Hail, Fallon Henley & Kelani Jordan will be taking on Jacy Jayne, Izzi Dame & Kiana James.

-Ava Raine made Joe Gacy vs. Shawn Spears official for Stand & Deliver.

-Here is the final confrontation between Trick Williams & Carmelo Hayes ahead of their Stand & Deliver showdown.

UPDATED LINEUP FOR STAND & DELIVER:

-Ilja Dragunov vs. Tony D’Angelo for the NXT Championship

-Carmelo Hayes vs. Trick Williams

-Roxanne Perez vs. Lyra Valkyria for the NXT Women’s Championship

-Oba Femi vs. Dijak vs. Josh Briggs for the NXT North American Championship

-Baron Corbin & Bron Breakker vs. Axiom & Nathan Frazier for the NXT Tag Team Championship

-Shawn Spears vs. Joe Gacy

-Thea Hail, Fallon Henley & Kelani Jordan vs. Jacy Jayne, Izzi Dame & Kiana James.