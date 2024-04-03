Tonight’s NXT featured Oba Femi taking on Joe Gacy in a singles-matchup, with Femi’s North American Championship on the line. However, the match took an unexpected and scary turn.

At one point Femi picked Gacy up for a modified powerbomb and Gacy landed hard on the back of his head. The referee immediately called the match off, with Gacy visibly shaken up. Now a report has surfaced revealing details of what happened.

According to Fightful Select, the injury scare was legitimate and there was major concern that Gacy suffered a concussion on the move. Gacy was able to walk back under his own power.Gacy’s matchup with Shawn Spears at Stand & Deliver was confirmed by General Manager Ava Raine, but WWE held off on doing any graphics for it just in case it isn’t able to happen. The injury scare also threw off an angle that was supposed to happen between Femi, Josh Briggs, and Dijak, who are facing each other in a triple threat at Stand & Deliver.

