AEW has announced several new matchups and segments for the April 26th edition of Dynamite. Check it out below.

(New matches & segments highlighted in bold)

* AEW TBS Champion Jade Cargill defends against Taya Valkyrie

* Sammy Guevara vs. Darby Allin in the finals of the Four Pillars Tournament with the winner challenging AEW World Champion MJF at Double Or Nothing on May 28

* AEW International Champion Orange Cassidy defends against the returning Bandido

* We’ll hear from Adam Cole

* We’ll hear from Arn Anderson and new TNT Champion Wardlow

* We’ll hear from AEW President Tony Khan

* Dax Harwood vs. Jeff Jarrett

* The Butcher & The Blade vs. Kenny Omega & Konosuke Takeshita