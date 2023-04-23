AEW has announced several new matchups and segments for the April 26th edition of Dynamite. Check it out below.
(New matches & segments highlighted in bold)
* AEW TBS Champion Jade Cargill defends against Taya Valkyrie
* Sammy Guevara vs. Darby Allin in the finals of the Four Pillars Tournament with the winner challenging AEW World Champion MJF at Double Or Nothing on May 28
* AEW International Champion Orange Cassidy defends against the returning Bandido
* We’ll hear from Adam Cole
* We’ll hear from Arn Anderson and new TNT Champion Wardlow
* We’ll hear from AEW President Tony Khan
* Dax Harwood vs. Jeff Jarrett
* The Butcher & The Blade vs. Kenny Omega & Konosuke Takeshita