– This week’s WWE Main Event episode saw Ricochet return to singles action. He defeated Humberto Carrillo in the main event of the show. Main Event also featured Mustafa Ali defeating Arturo Ruas in the opening match. Main Event is now available on Hulu.

– WWE posted this video of Kofi Kingston and Big E taking on a tank in a three-part Beastmaster Challenge. The video is presented by WWE sponsor World of Tanks, which features WWE Superstars and modes in its latest update.

