Mustafa Ali is ready to embark on the “#MustafaAli2024 World Tour Campaign.”

On Friday, the former WWE Superstar took to social media to release a statement promising more “dream matches” as part of his world tour this year.

As noted, Ali has been announced for GCW, PROGRESS Wrestling and HoG, among other promotions.

Featured below is the new statement he released today:

Esteemed citizens, I want to thank you for your continued support and contributions to the #MustafaAli2024 campaign. Together, we have grabbed the attention of corrupt industry leaders around the world. They know change is coming. In the next few weeks, dream matches that have been negotiated will be announced. These matches will have significant ramifications on our mission to restore honor, create an impact through action, take the industry to new horizons and remove the elite who have ruled over us with an iron fist. The campaign for change begins now. Thank you, good night and remember that #InAliWeTrust -Mustafa Ali