WWE star Mustafa Ali released a video on his personal Twitter account addressing the recent losing streak he has been on in WWE, and why it is important to get back on track.

The former RETRIBUTION leader later explains why the United States championship means so much to him, adding that winning the gold would make him feel like he really belonged in a country that has so often pushed him away. Highlights are below.

Says he hopes fans don’t give up on him:

To me, it’s very easy to go into battle when you look behind you and there’s an army following you. But lately for me, when I look back, I don’t see a lot of people following me. I understand why a lot of people have given up on me. Week after week, loss after loss, beatdown after beatdown, I get it. But all I can say is that I hope you don’t give up on me.

Why it is so important for him to win the U.S. championship:

I hope you don’t give up on my chase for the United States Championship, and here’s why. Why do I keep getting getting up? Why, after beatdown after beatdown, do I keep picking a fight? The reason why is I wanna take you all the way back to when I was in high school. On 9/11, the tragic events unfolded, and the teachers thought it would be best to let the students talk and express their emotions and how they feel. I remember raising my hand and saying, ‘I can’t believe this happened to us.’ Kid in front of me turns around, and he says, ‘Us? What are you talking about? Your people did this.’ I looked around the class, and I looked at the teacher, and I was hoping someone would say something to help me or defend me. No one said anything. Despite being born here in this country, despite being an American, despite being a former police officer, a guy that actually wanted to protect people, that was willing to put his life on the line, I’m not American enough. So the United States Championship, sure it means more TV time, it means more money. It means a lot of things to a lot of people, but to me, it means I belong, and that’s all I’ve been chasing for my entire life. I don’t know how I’m gonna become the United States Champion, I don’t know when I’m gonna become the United States Champion, but I know why I wanna become the United States Champion. Now you do, too.

they won't care about you unless they know why you fight. here's my truth. here's my why.

