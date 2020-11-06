WWE star Ali was the latest guest on the After The Bell podcast with host Corey Graves to talk all things pro-wrestling, including how he’s upset that WWE never gave him a follow-up story with the likes of Kofi Kingston and Brock Lesnar, and how he thinks Rey Mysterio should have helped carry the 205 Live brand. Highlights are below.

Says he’s unhappy that WWE never followed up with storylines with Kofi Kingston, Randy Orton, and Brock Lesnar:

The bitterness I have towards that isn’t directed specifically at Kofi [Kingston]. It’s that I came back, and there was a story right there. There’s a story with Randy [Orton], there’s a story with Kofi. Eventually there’s a story with Brock [Lesnar] and Money In The Bank. Like there’s all these layups that have presented themselves and I came back and I was ready and I had nothing. Therein lies this realization that, ‘Was I ever gonna be the guy?’ Because you know there’s these rumors flowing around that Ali was gonna head into WrestleMania. You don’t know, because all I know is I was about to beat five of the best on SmackDown going into Elimination Chamber and let me ask you [Corey Graves], do you not think that I could steal the show inside Elimination Chamber? Knowing what I’m capable of. That was my night so I guarantee you I was heading to WrestleMania and that’s where all this baggage and this ‘what if’, this thing that’s gonna drive me crazy for the rest of my life. What if I didn’t get hurt?

Says WWE should have put Rey Mysterio in 205 Live to help establish the brand:

So, I don’t wanna call it the problem but I think the thing [that] was overlooked was 205 Live was new. New superstars are being presented. If you gave us Rey Mysterio, you could put 205 Live on his back and he can create this brand because now there’s at least immediate interest in Rey which therefore is interest in the show and now you put Buddy Murphy against Rey, now you’re building Buddy and once Buddy’s established, you put me in there and there’s the process. New guys, new characters, new show, off you go.

