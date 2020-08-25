Mustafa Ali on Working WWE Main Event Again This Week and Not RAW

Mustafa Ali was kept off WWE RAW once again this week, but he revealed on Twitter that he did work Monday’s WWE Main Event tapings from the Amway Center in Orlando.
As seen below, Ali noted that he proved on Main Event why he’s just too good.
He wrote, “Not performing on #WWERAW tonight, but taking an opportunity on #WWEMainEvent this week to show everyone I’m way too good. Like waayyyy too good.”
As we’ve noted, Ali has worked just three RAW matches since being brought to the roster in late July for his return from a hiatus. He recently lost a Main Event match to Riddick Moss on August 6.
Below is Ali’s full tweet with photos:
Not performing on #WWERAW tonight, but taking an opportunity on #WWEMainEvent this week to show everyone I’m way too good. Like waayyyy too good.
📸 @ViewsFromSant pic.twitter.com/DOOsIodcPs
— Mustafa Ali / Adeel Alam (@AliWWE) August 25, 2020
Follow Marc on Twitter at @this_is_marc. Send any news, tips or corrections to us by clicking here.
- Backstage News on Vince McMahon Changing WWE RAW
- Why Keith Lee Received a New Theme Song for WWE RAW Debut
- WWE Issues Statement On Fan Displaying KKK Attire On Thunderdome During Raw
- Wade Barrett to Work WWE NXT Commentary This Week
- Former WWE Writer Reveals Original Plans for Brock Lesnar and Kofi Kingston’s WWE Title Reign
- WWE Transfers Worldwide Ownership Of Chris Jericho Trademarks To Chris Jericho
- Fan Gets Chris Benoit Photo to Display on the WWE ThunderDome During Tonight’s RAW
- Dominik Mysterio to Wear a Mask?, Possible Dominik Name Change, Seth Rollins on Choosing Dominik for SummerSlam
- Sonya Deville Says Goodbye to the WWE Universe, Mandy Rose Reacts
- Several Bret Hart Specials Removed from the WWE Network
- Chris Jericho Shames WWE For Firing Referee Mike Chioda: “35 Years The Dude Has Been At Your Company”
- Rey Mysterio’s Gear Designer Reveals First Look at Dominik Mysterio’s In-Ring Debut Attire
- Wrestlers and Fans Give Negative Feedback to How Shawn Michaels Quickly Recovered from Randy Orton’s RAW Attack
- Matt Hardy Calls Out Sammy Guevara For Chairshot To The Head: “That Literally Could Have Killed Me”
- Randy Orton Responds to Matt Jackson’s Comment on His AEW Dynamite Dive