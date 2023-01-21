WWE star Mustafa Ali took to Twitter earlier today and shared a video of a character concept he has been working on. The video, showcasing the character “The Commodity,” is a prizefighter who only takes on local competitors. Ali’s full description reads, “a concept i worked on late last year. “the commodity” would be this arrogant performer that would only compete against local wrestlers and would over embellish his victories over them. when a credible challenger would come up, he would make excuses to postpone the fight.”

Big Picture Media announced online that WWE star Alexa Bliss and her husband, musician Ryan Cabrera, will be appearing on tomorrow’s edition of Pet Collective TV. Check out the announcement below.