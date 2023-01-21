WWE star Mustafa Ali took to Twitter earlier today and shared a video of a character concept he has been working on. The video, showcasing the character “The Commodity,” is a prizefighter who only takes on local competitors. Ali’s full description reads, “a concept i worked on late last year. “the commodity” would be this arrogant performer that would only compete against local wrestlers and would over embellish his victories over them. when a credible challenger would come up, he would make excuses to postpone the fight.”
a concept i worked on late last year. “the commodity” would be this arrogant performer that would only compete against local wrestlers and would over embellish his victories over them. when a credible challenger would come up, he would make excuses to postpone the fight. pic.twitter.com/yjUIE74YIk
— Mustafa Ali / Adeel Alam (@AliWWE) January 20, 2023
Big Picture Media announced online that WWE star Alexa Bliss and her husband, musician Ryan Cabrera, will be appearing on tomorrow’s edition of Pet Collective TV. Check out the announcement below.
You know what we love? Pets.
You know what else we love? @RyanCabrera
Tune in tomorrow (1/14) at 8pm to catch Ryan, his wife Alexa Bliss, and their pup Sir Stanley Storm on Show Us Your Pets on @PetCollectiveTV! pic.twitter.com/fLfGFXs6fU
— Big Picture Media (@bigpicturenyc) January 13, 2023