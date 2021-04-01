MVP took to Twitter recently to address fans that criticize and attack him on social media over being a convicted felon. Here’s what he had to say:

I’m amused by people who come at me on social media from the anonymity of a keyboard. My favorite is when they attack me about my criminal past and prison time. It really doesn’t hurt my feelings because I’ve overcome all of that. And now I’m an example and inspiration to others.

I think there are a number of people out there that resent very deeply that a convicted felon who came from poverty is a globally known professional wrestler that has accomplished more than they have despite my baggage. Say more about them than me.