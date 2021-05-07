During his appearance on After The Bell, MVP spoke on his current managerial relationship with Bobby Lashley. Here’s what he had to say:

I always tell young, up-and-coming professional wrestlers, when you’re trying to play a character that’s not really you, it’s going to be difficult and fans can register that. Sometimes, it’s not even consciously, it’s subconsciously and they pick up on it. But Bobby Lashley really is that combat athlete, Bobby loves to train, Bobby is happiest when he’s training and fighting. The Lashley that you see on the screen is Lashley with his own personality turned way up. MVP is me, with my volume, my personality volume on 11. If you look, that’s the reason that we work so well. If you look historically, all of the greats – Stone Cold Steve Austin, that’s Steve with the volume turned way up to his personality, Dwayne Johnson is The Rock. He just turns his volume on his personality up. In this case, that’s why me and Bobby work so well together because of the dynamic. Bobby is a man of few words, and I always have something to say.

You can listen HERE.

Credit: After The Bell. H/T 411Mania.