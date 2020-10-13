During his interview with Sports Bible, MVP praised Mustafa Ali for being a tactician. Here’s what he had to say:

A lot of people were asking why we weren’t getting involved with the RETRIBUTION situation early on and the answer is because it didn’t concern us. Strategically, I knew what I was doing when I told Adam Pearce we could take care of RETRIBUTION. Us doing that wasn’t any moral sense of defending Raw from these intruders, it was self-serving. As far as Ali, I respect what he did. I thought that was very impressive, brilliant tactician. But now he’s crossed the line and he’s got in our business, so we’ll have to tend to our business with them before we move on.

You can read the interview HERE.

Credit: Sports Bible.