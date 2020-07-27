MVP Pushing To Be An Advocate Like Paul Heyman, Ready To Focus On Managerial Responsibility

WWE star MVP was a recent guest on the Gorilla Position to talk all things pro-wrestling, including how he wants to being focusing more on his managerial duties than in-ring competition. Highlights from the interview can be found below.

Wanting to be like Paul Heyman:

You know, that’s interesting because I really see myself moving into a Heyman-esque role as I get older. But I still have a good — a good two to three years of bumping left in this body. I can still go, and I’ve done just about everything that I’ve wanted to do. And I think maybe winning the tag titles with Lashley, seeing Lashley to a WWE Championship run, those are some of the things that I’d like to see.

On continuing to wrestling but wanting to focus more on managerial duties:

And for now, for the immediate future, I would like to continue to be involved in the ring and have singles matches and tag matches. But in all, over the next couple of years, I imagine I’ll be doing less of that and more of just the managerial responsibilities, and I’m enjoying that a great deal.

How managers have become a lost art:

The opportunity that I’ve been given and the trust in that role because prior to Paul Heyman, when was the last time we saw that, right? You know, Paul Heyman and his advocacy. So being that I have been given this opportunity, you know, I’m honored because you’re right, it’s something that you don’t see. It as a bit of a lost art.

Full interview is below. (H/T and transcribed by 411 Mania)