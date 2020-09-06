MLW Middleweight champion Myron Reed was a recent guest on the Playard Wrestling Post to talk about the promotion’s return from their COVID-19 shutdown. Highlights can be found below.

Discusses MLW’s return to programming:

“I got so much to prove. I see the list and the mentions and when they ain’t talking about the kid it means it is time to reinvent myself and go even harder than before. I got another chip on my shoulder the last time I felt like this I won the MLW Middleweight title so stay tuned bro.”

Talks his time as a backyard wrestler:

“Backyarding was dope, I pretty much trained myself back then and most of my buddies (even though I had no business teaching them anything). I literally did it all back then, I made the stories, edited the videos and ran the Youtube channel.”

On his Injustice trio:

“It is more security all around the board. You got your boyz riding behind you no matter what. You also have to be on top of your game being champion b/c that can very easily be taken away.”