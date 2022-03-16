MLW Middlweight champion Myron Reed recently spoke with the Jobber Tears podcast about his run in the company, one that he credits to former heavyweight champion Shane “Swerve” Strickland, who put in a good word for Reed when he was still relatively unknown. Highlights from the interview are below.

How Shane Strickland put in a good word for him to join MLW:

After I reached out to them [MLW], I waited like a few weeks man and I eventually got a — got hit back and they had told me, they was like, ‘Yo –’ because you remember [Shane] Strickland was champion there? Like one of the first ones when they came back. I think he was the first one. This man put in a word for me and he was like, ‘Yo, check that man’s resume. He’s tough’ and pretty much, Strickland helped me get signed on there. It wasn’t even the people that I thought was gonna help me get signed because some of the guys there I believe was working with IMPACT and MLW but it’s just… in this sh*t, you really on your own. You really on your own. I owe that man Strickland a lot. He didn’t have to put his neck out for me.

Says EVOLVE offered to sign him but couldn’t really offer a lot of money:

Like I was talking about EVOLVE, I think we did like a four-way there and that was pretty much, yeah, we were booked but after those bookings is when all the sh*t started happening when they were hitting me up about signing. I was like, ‘How are y’all gonna try and sign somebody and barely give them no money? I don’t understand this.’ But the thing is I did get to have a match with Darby [Allin] though. It was a four-way and I definitely want a one-on-one with him. That man is crazy. He’s going crazy.

(H/T and transcribed by Post Wrestling)