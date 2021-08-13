Naomi has announced her return to Twitter.

Naomi deactivated her Twitter account back in early July after some fans blamed her for the latest DUI arrest of her husband, SmackDown Tag Team Champion Jimmy Uso. In an update, she took to Twitter this afternoon and announced that she is back after taking a break.

“Took a lil break from social to guard my heart energy and mind back now [hugging face emoji],” she wrote.

Naomi is still listed as a RAW Superstar, but it was reported in late July that she was quietly moved to the SmackDown roster, at least internally. The report noted that she was moved back because the blue brand women’s division was lacking as far as depth goes, and now that touring has resumed, she will be with her husband. They were on different rosters before, but that wasn’t a big deal because there was no touring.

Naomi has not wrestled since competing in the Women’s MITB Ladder Match at the WWE Money In the Bank pay-per-view on July 18.

Stay tuned for more. You can see Naomi’s full tweet below:

https://twitter.com/NaomiWWE/status/1426268853923897351

