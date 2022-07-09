One of the biggest stories in pro-wrestling over the last couple months has been the WWE departure of Sasha Banks and Naomi, who walked out on the company due to multiple grievances with their booking as tag team champions. The duo have since been removed from the roster page, and were publicly outed by Michael Cole on commentary during an edition of SmackDown.

While Banks and Naomi have remained relatively quiet, a new post on Naomi’s Instagram stories potentially hint at how she feels about the situation.

The moment you put a stop to people taking advantage of you and disrespecting you, is when they define you as difficult, selfish or crazy. Maniulators hate boundaries.

You can see a screenshot of the story below.