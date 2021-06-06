Naomichi Marufuji is your new GHC Heavyweight champion, beginning his fifth reign with Pro Wrestling NOAH’s top prize, the most of all-time.

Marufuji defeated former champion Keiji Mutoh (The Great Muta) in the main event of today’s CyberFight Festival 2021 special after nailing Mutoh with his signature knee strike. This ended Mutoh’s 114 day run as champion after he dethroned Go Shiozaki this past February.