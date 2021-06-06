WWE has released the latest edition of their “Top 10” series, this time featuring some of the best tag team table breaks in company history. The list includes tag teams such as the Viking Raiders, the Wyatt Family, the Dudley Boyz, The Brothers of Destruction, and Edge & Christian sending their opponents directly through tables. Check it out below.

Former WWE champion Drew McIntyre turns 36 years old today. The official WWE Twitter account writes, “Great athlete. Great @WWE Superstar. Great human. Happy birthday, @DMcIntyreWWE!”