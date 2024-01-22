Natalya and Gail Kim have both been around the pro wrestling business for quite a while.

But they’ve never locked horns in any meaningful singles matches.

They would like to change that.

Both the WWE and TNA Wrestling personalities took to social media this weekend to express their interest in possibly working together.

“Would so love to wrestle Gail,” Nattie wrote via X. “I think she’s so talented.”

Kim fired back with a quick response, “Can’t believe we’ve never had a singles match to be honest …”

