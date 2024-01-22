“The Natural” is still having fun.

Dustin Rhodes recently spoke with Denise Salcedo for an in-depth interview, during which he spoke about how he’s still having fun 35 years into his wrestling career, and how at age 55 he would like a short run with the TNT Championship.

“If you look at my career, 35 years is such a long time,” he said. “I have wrestled everybody. At this point, I just want to have fun. I would like to win the TNT Title, but you have to realize I’m almost 55 years old.”

He continued, “Still, I want it, maybe a weeks worth run with it. It just depends on what the boss wants to do. I love what I’m doing and at this point, it’s about having fun and passing on my knowledge and the kids taking something that I teach them and then pulling it off and getting a reaction, that’s the payoff. That’s what the second part of my legacy is about.”

