Will Kenny Omega need surgery as a result of diverticulitis?

We’ll find out soon enough.

Dave Meltzer reported on the latest episode of Wrestling Observer Radio at F4WOnline.com that “The Cleaner” will remain inactive for the next seven weeks and after that time, a decision will be made regarding whether or not surgery is required.

It is expected that he probably will need surgery, although the hope is that he can heal with rest.

The reason that Omega hasn’t already gone under the knife is because his situation was apparently so serious that surgery would have put him at risk.

We will keep you posted.