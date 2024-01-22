A new match has been announced for next week’s episode of WWE NXT.
On Sunday, WWE confirmed the addition of Blair Davenport vs. Karmen Petrovic for next Tuesday night’s episode of NXT on USA.
With that now known, featured below is a look at the updated lineup for the show:
WWE NXT (1/23)
Dusty Rhodes Tag Team Classic Semi-Final: Bron Breakker & Baron Corbin vs. Axiom & Nathan Frazer
NXT Women’s Champion Lyra Valkyria and Roxanne Perez sign the contract for their match at NXT Vengeance Day
Lexis King vs. Trey Bearhill
Blair Davenport vs. Karmen Petrovic
Dijak vs. Joe Gacy
Lola Vice on Noam Dar’s Supernova Sessions
After what went down during last week's Battle Royal, @karmen_wwe and @BDavenportWWE will go one-on-one THIS TUESDAY on #WWENXT!
8/7c on @USANetwork pic.twitter.com/S5gxw99906
— WWE NXT (@WWENXT) January 21, 2024