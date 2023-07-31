WWE star and former multi-time women’s champion Natalya Neidhart recently spoke with WrestleBinge about a wide range of topics, including her thoughts on Hall of Famer Trish Stratus and her impact on the pro wrestling industry. Highlights from the interview can be found below.

Says that Trish just gets better with age, even comparing her to Jennifer Lopez:

Trish can always diversify. She’s exciting as a babyface, she’s exciting as a bad girl. She looks better than ever. It’s funny because so many people, even when I was in my 30s, people would be like, ‘How much longer do you want to do this?’ I would be like, ‘Hey guys, half the men in our company are in their mid-40s.’ So when I’m in my mid-30s and you’re making me feel old, sometimes I feel like, ‘Wait, am I old?’ But Trish coming back into WWE, she’s like the Jennifer Lopez of WWE. She gets better with time. She looks better now at 47 than she did 20 years ago. I’ve seen Trish backstage, and I’m like, ‘How did Trish Stratus reverse age?’ She looks so good, she looks more fit than ever. She looks refreshed and rejuvenated and young. I’m like, ‘Damn, tell me your beauty secrets.’ But I like that Trish is always open for a great story. She’s always open to reinvent and be a good storyteller.

Comments on Trish’s pairing with Zoey Stark:

I’m loving this partnership with Zoey. I think it’s great. I think even when Becky Lynch said, ‘Zoey, you have no personality,’ I think sometimes you do the best stuff when you’re pissed off, and I think that comment really pissed off Zoey Stark. I think Zoey Stark actually does have a personality, but she’s just dying to let it show, and I think Trish Stratus is gonna be able to help Zoey bring out that personality that nobody has ever seen before. I think they make a great pairing. I think it’s awesome, and I think it’s awesome that Trish wants to help Zoey come out of her shell.

