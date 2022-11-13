WWE star and former multi-time women’s champion Natalya recently appeared on Darren Stone’s Faction 919 program to discuss a wide range of topics, including what it was like to grow up in the legendary Hart family, and how passionate she is about the sport of professional wrestling. Highlights from the interview can be found below.

On growing up in the Hart family:

“For me, growing up in the Hart Family, there’s never a dull moment. My grandfather had a wrestling ring in our backyard. We of course had the dungeon where some of the most famous superstars in the history of pro wrestling trained there underneath him. We had a family promotion called Stampede Wrestling.”

How passionate she is about the sport of wrestling:

“For me, wrestling has just always been in my blood. It’s something that I’m really passionate about and it’s in my heart. It was a very cool upbringing. Once I started training in the dungeon when I was in my late teens, after my very first day of training I was hooked. It’s like Hotel California, you can check out whenever you want but you can never leave. I think that really rings true with my entire family from Bret all the way down to me.”

