While speaking on AdFreeShows, Court Bauer talked about a wide range of topics regarding his time as a writer in WWE. Here are the highlights:

Bauer claimed Stephanie McMahon had never seen an episode of the old ECW when the WWE’s version was launched:

“Stephanie definitely had blinders on and, like when we launched ECW, she had never seen any episode of ECW or any of the products by 2005. So that was kind of shocking because she was younger, you know, the whole invasion angle, they had owned the footage and stuff. Shane was very familiar with everything out there at the time. I mean, when they were looking at buying Pride Fighting in 2007, he was really a proponent of that. No one else except for me and maybe two or three other guys even knew what Pride fighting was. So just you know, they’re doing a lot of things and some people have more of a desire to go and seek it out other people are just like, we’re building this product. This is the product we’re focused on.”

If Stephanie McMahon has a similar business mind as Vince:

“Well, there were a lot of things she would mimic and she really studied her father. Whatever Vince did was gospel to her. She never questioned Vince. She really was competent. ‘This is what he wants, this is what we give them.’ As close to her disagreeing as it would get, like, ‘I get what you’re saying guys, but this is what he wants, so we got to work through it.’ The mannerisms, some of the things she would do and pre-tapes. She really was inspired by Vince and how she would even try to project power and her presence in a room.”

Quotes via Wrestlingnews.co