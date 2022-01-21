WOW (Women of Wrestling) issued the following press release announcing that never before seen episodes of WOW, featuring top stars like Tessa Blanchard, Santana garrett, Jessie Jones, The Beast, and more, will be airing tomorrow (January 22nd) on Pluto TV and the CW App.

Never-before-seen episodes of WOW – WOMEN OF WRESTLING will be available tomorrow, Saturday, January 22, on Pluto TV and The CW App. Viewers can unlock a world where the strong, motivated and daring WOW Superheroes compete, inspire and fight for championships, justice and revenge.

Join Owner & Executive Producer Jeanie Buss, WOW Creator and Host David McLane and some of the WOW Superheroes including The Beast, Beverly Hills Babe (BHB), The Disciplinarian, Razor, Fury, Mezmeriah, Jessie Jones, Jungle Grrrl, Lana Star, The Lioness, Princess Aussie, Santana Garrett, Siren, The Voodoo Doll and Tessa Blanchard as the female wrestlers enter the ring and the battle between good and evil begins.

All episodes of WOW – WOMEN OF WRESTLING season 1 will be available for free on Pluto TV at 7pm ET and On Demand and at CW Seed on The CW App.

ViacomCBS Global Distribution Group distributes the action-entertainment series in the U.S. and internationally.