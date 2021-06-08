The Viking Raiders are the new #1 contenders to RAW Tag Team Champions AJ Styles and Omos.

Tonight’s RAW opened up with a Tag Team Battle Royal to determine the next challengers for Omos and Styles, likely for the WWE Hell In a Cell pay-per-view. Riddle had been eliminated earlier but Erik and Ivar last eliminated Randy Orton to get the win.

The other teams in the Battle Royal were The New Day (Kofi Kingston, Xavier Woods), The Miz and John Morrison (Morrison by himself due to Miz being injured), Lucha House Party (Lince Dorado by himself due to Gran Metalik being injured), T-BAR and MACE, and R-K-Bro (Riddle, Orton).

Stay tuned for more on the RAW Tag Team Titles chase, and confirmation on when The Viking Raiders will get their title shot.

The 2021 WWE Hell In a Cell pay-per-view will take place on June 20 from the WWE ThunderDome at the Yuengling Center in Tampa, Florida. Below is the current card, along with related shots from tonight’s opener:

WWE Title Match

Drew McIntyre vs. Bobby Lashley (c)

RAW Women’s Title Match

Charlotte Flair vs. Rhea Ripley (c)

SmackDown Women’s Title Match

Bayley vs. Bianca Belair (c)

RAW Tag Team Titles Match

The Viking Raiders vs. AJ Styles and Omos (c)

