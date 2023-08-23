Noam Dar is your new WWE NXT Heritage Cup Champion.

Tonight’s NXT Heatwave special saw Dar defeat Nathan Frazer to capture the NXT Heritage Cup. The match saw Dabba-Kato take out Tyler Bate, who was Frazer’s corner-man, while Meta-Four assisted Dar with the win.

This is Dar’s third reign with the Heritage Cup. Frazer began his first reign by defeating Oro Mensah, who was defending for the injured Dar, on the June 13 NXT episode. Frazer held the Cup for 70 recognized days.

Below are a few shots from tonight’s British Rounds Rules match at the WWE Performance Center in Orlando, Florida:

https://twitter.com/futurafreesky/status/1694151369223971108

