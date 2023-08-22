– The 2023 WWE NXT Heatwave special opens up on the USA Network with NXT Tag Team Champions Tony D’Angelo and Channing “Stacks” Lorenzo hanging out at the pool. They hype tonight’s matches, and are joined by male and female friends. The Family ends the segment by toasting to another great summer. We’re now live from the WWE Performance Center in Orlando, Florida as Vic Joseph welcomes us. He’s joined at ringside by WWE Hall of Famer Booker T.

Ilja Dragunov vs. Trick Williams

We go right to the ring for tonight’s opener as Ilja Dragunov makes his way out. Alicia Taylor does the introductions as Trick Williams comes out next. Fans chant “Whoop that, Trick!” now.

The bell rings and Ilja explodes at Trick. They go at it now. Ilja with big chops as they go from corner to corner. Trick fights back with lefts and rights. They go on and Ilja drops Trick with a big kick.

Ilja takes control and beats Trick around the ring now, chopping and kicking. Trick fights back with big forearms as fans rally. Ilja with a shot to the throat but Trick dropkicks him. Ilja goes for the big rebound lariat but Trick rocks him. They end up on the floor and Ilja hits a big German suplex. Ilja brings it back in and stomps on Trick as we go to commercial.

NXT Title Match

Wes Lee vs. Carmelo Hayes (c)

NXT Heritage Cup Match

Noam Dar vs. Nathan Frazer (c)

NXT North American Champion Dominik Mysterio and WWE Women’s World Champion Rhea Ripley vs. Dragon Lee and Lyra Valkyria

Baron Corbin vs. Von Wagner

Ava vs. Ivy Nile

NXT Women’s Champion Tiffany Stratton will appear

