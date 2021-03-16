Below is the latest RAW “coming soon” teaser vignette for Rhea Ripley’s main roster call-up from WWE NXT.

There is still no word on when Ripley will make her official debut, but it should be soon. As seen below, Ripley tweeted that she is patiently waiting to make her arrival.

Follow Marc on Twitter at @this_is_marc. Send any news, tips or corrections to us by clicking here.