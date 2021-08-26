Several AEW stars have been announced for Chris Jericho’s “Rock ‘n’ Wrestling Rager at Sea: Triple Whammy” cruise, which sails from Miami to Grand Bahama Island on Thursday, October 21 – Monday, October 25.

It was announced today that AEW Women’s World Champion Britt Baker, Frankie Kazarian, Christopher Daniels, Colt Cabana and Orange Cassidy will be representing AEW on the cruise. More names AEW will be announced soon and there will be matches on the show like last year.

Jericho confirmed on Twitter this week that there will be split AEW rosters – one for the cruise, and one for the Saturday Night Dynamite episode that airs on October 23 in Orlando. AEW’s Orlando debut is airing on a Saturday due to NHL coverage on TNT that Wednesday night. Jericho tweeted that he and Tony Khan were working on roster plans for the cruise and Saturday Night Dynamite.

Regarding the cruise, several wrestling stars and WWE Hall of Famers were previously announced. Jericho was announced as the Master of Ceremonies while WWE Hall of Famer Kurt Angle was announced as the Guest of Honor, and Madusa is the Guest Cruise Director. The official Cruise Hosts are Bully Ray and comedian Brad Williams. Special guests announced as of this writing include Billy Gunn, Dean Malenko, Pineapple Pete, The Rock ‘n’ Roll Express, and Jim Duggan.

There will be at least three live podcasts filmed on the cruise – Talk Is Jericho (multiple episodes), Sitting Ringside with David Penzer, and Darkness Radio with Dave Schrader. Bands announced for the cruise are Fozzy, Stryper, Crobot, Kick Axe, Rubix Kube, Paradise Kitty, The Vaudettes, Dave Spivak Project, and The Secret Saints. Comedians announced so far include Bruce Jingles, Ryan Niemiller, and Kate Quigley.

Chris Jericho’s dad Ted Irvine has been announced as the Goodwill Ambassador of the cruise, and Red Cup Geoff has been announced as the Head Bartender. More names and guests will be announced soon.

The line-up of special events includes AEW wrestling matches, 3 Fozzy shows, Family Feud with Jericho, a Beer Pong tournament with the stars, and more. They are also having three optional theme nights, billed as the ultimate costume party – Night of the Living Legends Night, 80’s Night, and Vintage Rock & Wrestling T-Shirt Night.

Ticket packages are still available at various price points. Full details on the cruise can be found at chrisjerichocruise.com.

Below are a few of the related tweets on the cruise:

Hey @jericho_cruise rockers!! Just letting you know that even with the #AEWDynamite event on Oct 23, there’s still gonna be an amazing roster of @AEW talent aboard the #TripleWhammy! @TonyKhan & I are putting together the great talent list & the first announcement is this Thur! — Chris Jericho (@IAmJericho) August 24, 2021

You guessed wrong! We will release the first wave of @AEW talent (including two of the biggest stars in the company) who will be joining us on the @jericho_cruise TOMORROW! https://t.co/djHEZDBuvR — Chris Jericho (@IAmJericho) August 25, 2021

